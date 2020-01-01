Asamoah Gyan's business manager Anim Addo responds to reported $500,000 Asante Kotoko demand

Asamoah Gyan's business manager Samuel Anim Addo has revealed speculation that the striker is demanding an amount of $500,000 [€426,530] from before joining the local giants are untrue.

The former Sunderland and striker, who has been without a club since January, has been heavily linked to the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the commencement of the 2020-21 football season in November.

Rumours of an imminent move have been heavily fueled by the 34-year-old's long-held dream of wearing the Kotoko jersey before calling time on his playing career.

He played for Liberty Professionals before leaving the domestic league for Italian side Udinese in 2003, but the Kumasi-based outfit is the most successful club in the history of the Premier League, having won 23 titles.

"I don’t know where the news is coming from - that Gyan is demanding such an amount," Anim Addo told Angel FM.

"And even if that is the case, how many supporters do Kotoko have? Kotoko has about 10 million fans and if they should secure the services of Gyan and sell one of his replica [jerseys] for GHC10 [€1.5], what will be the benefit?

“You look at the marketability, promotion wise and benefits he can make for the club.

"The number of goals he will provide has not been mentioned and to me we should look at the positives of bringing such a player to the club, finding a strategy to get him, let him be in the game, and let us all benefit."

Gyan's last club spell was a four-month stint with side between September last year and January this year.

“Kotoko have said they like him because he once stated that he’ll one day play for Kotoko, but for now, no club has approached him with any offer,” Anim Addo told Graphic Sports in August.

“Gyan has had offers from Europe and Asia but if Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?”

Gyan has also previously played club football for Italian side Modena, in , Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Shanghai SIPG in and Turkish fold Kayserispor.

The veteran striker is currently Ghana's all-time most-capped player and all-time top scorer with 109 Black Stars appearances and 51 goals.