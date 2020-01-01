Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend headlines peace ambassadors as nation goes to the polls

The veteran striker has sent out a message to his compatriots on general elections day

Ghanaian players have taken to social media to preach peace for Monday's national presidential and parliamentary elections.

are at the polls, with 17,029,981 eligible voters expected to participate across 38,622 polling stations in the country.

Incumbent president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and main opposition leader John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the leading contenders of the presidential race.

More teams

Unfortunately for most of Ghana's elite footballers, they will be unable to vote due to their status of being based abroad.

However, they have not been left out of the many election-related activities as many have taken up peace campaigns.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, the nation's all-time top scorer and most capped player (51 goals in 109 internationals) and Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup (six goals) is among the 'peace ambassadors'.

Article continues below

The 35-year-old is among the few elite footballers who have a rare opportunity to cast their votes as he is currently on the books of domestic side Legon Cities, having completed a return back to the Ghana Premier League in October.

Below are samples of messages from some of the players:

We have done it before , we are a shinning star ⭐️ of African democracy, we have another opportunity to deepen our democracy. I Love Ghana, You Love Ghana, let’s do it once again. God bless us all 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6twu6ZBLHI — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) December 7, 2020

Go and cast your vote in peace 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 .. #nofight #weneedpeace — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) December 7, 2020

Happy and peaceful election to my fellow Ghanaians. — M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) December 7, 2020

Ghana Goes to the Polls today!! All we pray for is PEACE before, during and after the elections!! May Ghana win at the end🙏🏻🇬🇭 — isaac cofie (@1_general_1) December 7, 2020

Avoid staying at polling stations after voting..



Vote wisely

Vote peacefully

Go home peacefully.



We have only one GHANA 🇬🇭🤝 — lion 16 (@fataud1) December 7, 2020