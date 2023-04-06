As you wish, Kylian! PSG scrub promotional video from social media after being called out by Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have taken down a season-ticket promotional video after star Kylian Mbappe complained about its content.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe took to Instagram to express his displeasure at PSG's 2023-24 season ticket promotional campaign, after the materials focused almost entirely on him - and didn't feature Lionel Messi or Neymar. The club have now removed the video from their social media.

“I just took part in the viewing of the club’s re-subscription campaign for the 23-24 season," Mbappe wrote. "At no time was I informed of the content of the interview. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don’t agree with this published video. That’s why I’m fighting for the right to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is certainly a lead figure for PSG, surpassing Edison Cavani to become their all-time top goalscorer earlier this year. He has captained the side in the absence of usual skipper Marquinhos. But amid rumours both Messi and Neymar could leave this summer, Mbappe wants to avoid anything that could lead to discord in the dressing room.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's contract runs through the end of next season, but he remains linked to Real Madrid despite snubbing them last year.