AS Vita striker Mukoko Batezadio moves to Moroccan champions Ittihad Tanger

The Moroccan champions were recently relegated from the Caf Champions League to the Confederation Cup and are now reinforcing their squad.

Ittihad Tanger have signed DR Congo forward Mukoko Batezadio from AS Vita while and midfielder Rachid Housni from their Moroccan rivals Wydad Casablanca.

This immediately comes after they appointed Abderrahim Talib to double up as head coach and technical director following the sacking of Tunisia coach Ahmad Al-Ajlani after they were eliminated from the Caf Champions League.

Talib will immediately begin his work while the new two players will start featuring in the Moroccan Botola league in Janaury but will not be available in the Confederation Cup play-offs against Zamalek in about two weeks time.

Striker Batezadio arrives at Ittihad Tanger after enjoying a good run with AS Vita last season in the Confederation Cup.

"Ittihad Tanger have signed DR Congo international striker Mukoko Batezadio for two-a-half-years from AS Vita," Ittihad Tanger said in a statement.

"The 26-year-old shined for Congolese team AS Vita Club last season in the Caf Confederation Cup and contributed significantly to reaching the final of the tournament."

Batezadio becomes the second striker to leave AS Vita this December after Edy Emomo Ngoy joined Egyptian club Smouha.

Ittihad Tanger also announced the signing of midfielder Housni as they seek to defend the Moroccan Botola league title.

Article continues below

"Ittihad Tanger have also signed a with attacking midfielder Rachid Housni form two-and-a-half years, coming from Wydad Casablanca."

Facing Zamalek in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs could prove to be a stern challenge for Ittihad Tanger who are yet to make a mark in African club football.