Arteta makes admission on Arsenal future after suffering Europa League semi-final exit

The Spaniard is seeing his position called into question once again after failing to put his side in contention for continental glory

Mikel Arteta admits that his position as Arsenal manager is "under scrutiny" after failing to guide the Gunners past Villarreal and into the Europa League final.

Unai Emery has returned to haunt his former club in continental competition, with a man removed from power at Emirates Stadium putting his current charges in contention for major silverware.

Arsenal knew one goal would be enough in the second leg of a last-four showdown in north London, but could only muster a goalless draw on home soil and - as they sit ninth in the Premier League table - are seeing more questions asked of those on and off the field.

What has been said?

Arteta is aware of the pressure he finds himself under after struggling to establish forward momentum at Arsenal and told reporters when asked if he remains the right man for the job: "I wouldn't be sitting here if I couldn't. You will see it. It's not about talking, it's about showing it on the pitch.

"I feel the pressure all the time because I want to do as good as I can for the team, for every support that I have here and for the fans. Today is a big disappointment because we tried everything to be in that final.

"I think everybody's job is under scrutiny."

Will Arteta be in charge of Arsenal next season?

The Spaniard is working on a contract through to the summer of 2023.

It does, however, remain to be seen whether that agreement will be honoured by all parties.

Arteta has delivered FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs while at the Gunners helm, but appears set to be without European football next season.

Critics continue to point at a lack of consistency and poor signings as reasons for further change at the Emirates, with Martin Keown among those expecting some "big decisions" to be made.

The former Gunners defender has told BT Sport when quizzed on Arteta's future: "It's a huge job at this football club. (Arteta's) inexperience has perhaps cost him.

"He's still the manager, but it felt this was the rescue package and his players didn't turn up. He was outsmarted by the previous manager which is a bit of an embarrassment.

"You have to be a quick learner as a manager.

"I'm not saying he isn't going to be manager of the club, that's a decision that will be made through the summer.

"It will have to be an incredible start to next season if he is to stay in the job. He's under huge pressure now. Big decisions to be made at the football club."

