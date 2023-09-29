WATCH: 'You are a genius!' - Mikel Arteta in hysterics at journalist's question about David Raya/Aaron Ramsdale goalkeeping debate

Mikel Arteta couldn't help but laugh at a journalist's question about the current debate surrounding Arsenal's No.1 goalkeeper.

WHAT HAPPENED? David Raya recently usurped Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners' No.1, though the latter did return between the sticks in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. There has been a debate swirling around whether Arteta was right to relieve Ramsdale of goalkeeping duties, and Arteta enjoyed a journalist making light of the discussion ahead of his side's trip to Bournemouth.

"Can I take it for granted that the goalkeeper that starts [against the Cherries] will have a surname that begins with 'R'?" the reporter asked, with the Spaniard immediately breaking down in laughter.

"You are a genius! I have my answer for the rest of the season. Thank you so much," he responded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale had been seen clapping on the bench when Raya made a stunning save during the Gunners' game against Tottenham Hotspur. While it is obvious that the English goalkeeper is not happy with having to sit on the bench, he has subtly shown that he wants the team to do well and fight for his spot.

WHAT NEXT? Having had Ramsdale in between the posts in midweek, Raya is expected to return to his spot when Arsenal take on Bournemouth on Saturday, September 30.