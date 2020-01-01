Arteta: I shouldn't have to convince a player to join Arsenal

The Gunners boss said it's a problem if a potential recruit doesn't already have a strong desire to come to the Premier League club

head coach Mikel Arteta has said he is only interested in recruiting players who don't have to be convinced to play for the Gunners.

The north London side have been linked with several players in the transfer market, though the coronavirus pandemic is likely to limit the amount they will be able to spend.

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is one of the players tipped to move to Arsenal as are Ryan Fraser and Willian, who will be free agents when the 2019-20 season ends.

Arteta has said that he shouldn't have to do much persuading for any possible new signing.

"The moment we mention Arsenal, Ian you know what it means around the world," Arteta told Gunners legend Ian Wright in an interview on Adidas UK's Twitter account. "Everybody wants to come here and we have a really clear idea of what we are.

"It doesn't need much convincing and if they do, for me it's not a good starting point. If I have to convince a player to stay or to join us. To Arsenal? It holds me back a little bit.

"It has to be 'what do we have to do? I want to play for that club and represent exactly the values the style of play that I want'. That's the kind of emotion I want to hear at the start.

"The same with the players that are here. Once you finish what are the feelings you have towards the club? That's what really interests me."

Arteta took over Arsenal in December after the club got off to a stuttering start under former boss Unai Emery. Arteta has hinted that things had gone stale under Emery, saying he needed to change the energy at the club when he took over.

"I felt that the energy at the training ground and the stadium wasn't right for this magnificent club," Arteta said. "I was lucky enough to play here, so everybody has to feel first of all in that way. There was a lot of disconnection and I wanted to bring everyone together.

"Firstly, for everyone to understand how lucky we are to be here, and then a very clear direction of where we want to be.