Arteta: I haven't been fair to 'humble and hungry' Nketiah

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he hasn't treated Eddie Nketiah fairly after the striker fired two goals in Arsenal's massive win over Chelsea.

Nketiah scored a goal in either half of Arsenal's 4-2 win, with that win moving the club right back into the race for a top-four spot.

And, after the match, Arteta heaped praise on his young striker, who he says has had to be more patient than expected due to a lack of opportunities.

What did Arteta say about Nketiah?

“What Eddie has done tonight is because of what he has done for the last 10 months and no-one has noticed," he told the BBC.

"I said to him I haven’t been fair. I should have been playing him more. We have other issues as well and that has not been easy. But he deserved completely what happened to him tonight."

He added to Sky Sports: "When you look at him in training and how humble and hungry he is, good things happen to good people. If I’m happy for anyone it is especially him because I know what he has been through.

"The same with Elneny and Rob Holding. That is why we won the game today. I love the spirit of these players. When you lose matches you get criticised but for these players it is worth it. They are really growing.”

Nketiah's Arsenal career so far

After originally coming up through Chelsea's academy, Nketiah joined Arsenal in 2015 after being released by the Blues.

He's featured 86 times for the club with the 22-year-old now having 20 total goals for the club.

Nketiah has largely been a bit-part player under Arteta, though, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang largely preferred over the last few seasons.

With Aubameyang now at Barcelona, though, the door is open for Nketiah to build off of Wednesday's efforts as Arsenal pursue a top-four place.

