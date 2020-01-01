‘Arteta ending big six debate in new era for Arsenal’ – Wright encouraged by progress at Emirates Stadium

The Gunners legend believes recent issues will no longer hold the north London giants back, with the Spanish coach offering cause for optimism

have ended any debate regarding their away record against fellow members of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’, says Ian Wright, with Mikel Arteta considered to have ushered in a “different era”.

The Gunners have seen their efforts undermined by struggles on the road for a long time. Prior to their meeting with at Old Trafford on Sunday, the north London outfit had gone five years without success on the road against another English top-flight heavyweight.

That run was finally snapped at the 29th time of asking, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty securing a narrow 1-0 win.

More teams

Arsenal have shown that they are capable of collecting notable scalps away from Emirates Stadium, with some shrewd transfer business making them a different proposition in 2020-21.

Wright expects positive progress to continue under Arteta’s guidance, with the Spanish tactician having offered plenty of cause for optimism during the first year of his tenure.

“It’s a massive win for Arsenal,” Gunners great Wright told Premier League Productions after seeing United downed in their own backyard. “The thing is that since Mikel has been there, there has been progress.

“He has got the players he’s got to work with and it’s changed in terms of defensively, intensity, the culture and what he’s trying to do.

“We saw as well with some of the players – Gabriel, on a booking in the first half and the way he played was brilliant, [Thomas] Partey as well. He’s slowly going to integrate the players he wants to play the system he wants to play.

“What we’ve seen is the organisation of Arsenal, something that people have spoken about when it comes to a lack of intensity and lack of drive. We aren’t seeing that anymore.

Article continues below

“People can say whatever they want about the big six and the records, but under Mikel I haven’t got a problem now playing any of them because we are more organised and know what we’re doing.

“We have got a guy up front [Aubameyang] who if he gets chances will finish them and it’s a whole different structure at Arsenal. They can talk about not beating that top six as much as they want, we are going into a different era.”

Consistency has still been an issue for Arsenal in 2020-21, despite the signs of progress, with the Gunners yet to record back-to-back victories in the Premier League since opening the season with wins over and West Ham.