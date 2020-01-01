Arteta confirms Arsenal looking for reinforcements after Mustafi injury blow

The Gunners lost their German centre-half to injury in the cup win, during which several young players impressed the manager

Mikel Arteta has confirmed are likely to dip into the transfer market as Shkodran Mustafi suffed an injury during the 2-1 fourth-round win over Bournemouth.

The visitors, 13-time winners of the competition, secured a 2-1 triumph at the Vitality Stadium with Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah on target before substitute Sam Surridge grabbed a late consolation in an otherwise one-sided tie.

Arsenal's two goalscorers were the standout performers in a youthful line-up on a night when Arteta's defensive options were further depleted by a serious-looking injury to Mustafi.

The Spanish tactician confirmed the issue for the German centre-back and revealed the club was keen to bring in players before the January transfer window slams shut.

"We will have to assess him but when Mustafi has to come off, normally it is not good," Arteta told BBC Sport..

"We are in the market. We are looking for some things with the resources we have and we will tell you when we have more news."

Arteta was happy with Monday's display as the Gunners booked an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Portsmouth into their schedule.

"Very pleased. It's always tough to come here and win, we've done it with a young team as well," the Gunners said.

"I have a lot of faith in them. I think they are developing really well. They are willing and hungry and will only get better.

"We analyse opponents and try to generate situations that are favourable for our players.

"I was worried with their history in the last few weeks we would concede in the last few minutes.

"Our history with this cup is massive for the club. We need to take it step by step."

Article continues below

Opposite number Eddie Howe conceded his side lost the tactical battle and did not work hard enough without the ball to match their visitors.

"There were tactical problems for us," said the Cherries manager. "We changed system a couple of times but we weren't ourselves out of possession.

"We were second in the battles. Against quality teams that is what you have to master."