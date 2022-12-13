'We are very active' - Arteta issues Arsenal transfer update ahead of Premier League return

Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal are active and looking at options for potential signings ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Arteta asked about January signings

Admits Arsenal working behind scenes

Lost Gabriel Jesus during World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? With the resumption of club football just around the corner, Arsenal are the ones to watch as they lead the Premier League heading into Christmas. Arteta and his side were tremendous before the World Cup break and the Spanish coach was quizzed on plans to potentially bolster the squad in January.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a press conference during Arsenal's mid-season tour, he admitted: "We are looking and we are very active looking at the possibilities. If we can find the players that can strengthen the team we will try."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners have taken part in a mid-season tour of Dubai along with the likes of Liverpool, Lyon and AC Milan. They lost Gabriel Jesus to injury while he was away with Brazil at the World Cup, though, and are now light of options in attack with their star man having undergone surgery on his knee.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's side return to action on a competitive front on Boxing Day at home to West Ham.