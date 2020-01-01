Arsenal's Saka a 'player of impact' - Arteta

The Gunners boss praised the effort of the Anglo-Nigerian in sealing all three points on Sunday

manager Mikel Arteta has described Bukayo Saka as a "player who wants to make an impact" after his stellar performance in the 4-0 Premier League win over on Sunday.

The 18-year-old started at left-back on the day and made headlines for the sublime build-up to Nicolas Pepe's goal, where he nutmegged Valentino Lazaro before finding the international, who did the rest.

It extended his assists this season to eight which is the most of any Arsenal player.

More teams

“He (Saka) takes responsibility, he takes risks in the final third,” Arteta told Sky Sports

"He is a player who wants to make an impact, he has courage."

Saka weighed in on his assist, calling his nutmeg a "little chilli".

"I just thought that as soon as I passed it to him I found the space and I exploited it and it was almost a two v one situation but I always see it as a one v one," the Anglo-Nigerian told the club website.

Article continues below

"Then next a little nutmeg, we call that a little chilli. I sort of looked towards Eddie first because I like to cross it behind the defence but I saw that it was quite tight and the cut back was on so I put it through the gap, and it was a good finish from Pepe."

The victory is Arsenal's first in the league since New Year's Day when they beat 2-0.

Though they remain 10th on the log, they have closed the gap to fourth-placed - who later play United on Monday night - to seven points.