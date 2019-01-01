'Arsenal's interest in Tierney is to be expected' - Celtic skipper Brown unfazed by transfer talk

The Bhoys midfielder is not surprised to see several exciting prospects at Parkhead sparking rumours of possible interest during the summer window

Kieran Tierney is “phenomenal”, says team-mate Scott Brown, with interest from the likes of coming as no surprise.

An initial approach from the Gunners of £15 million ($19m) for the highly-rated left-back was quickly knocked back.

A second bid is also reported to have been rebuffed, with Celtic making it clear that they will not be parting with prized assets for any less than their full market value.

Tierney may not be the only player who forces them into taking that stance this summer, with admiring glances also being cast in the direction of the likes of Callum McGregor and James Forrest.

The mounting speculation is of no concern to Bhoys skipper Brown, with the international conceding that approaches are to be expected when you boast such talent.

He told Sky Sports of those sparking exit rumours: “They have been phenomenal. They have been chatting away to everyone like nothing has happened.

“It’s great but once you’re a top quality player like he [Tierney] is, like what Callum is, what James is, you are always going to get bids. You are always going to get speculation and you are always going to get teams wanting to poach your better younger players.

“That’s what they are and they have been phenomenal for us over the last three, four, five seasons and they are only going to get better so it’s no wonder people are looking to put their money where their mouth is and go out and sign the players.

“But again, they are Celtic players now and here’s hoping they stay that way.”

Brown admits that the opportunity to play in the English Premier League will be a draw for any player, but he feels there are benefits to be found in the speculation surrounding sales at Parkhead.

He added: “It’s always going to be. That’s what happens when you’re a top quality player.

“If Kieran goes or if he stays, it will be great for Celtic either way. Whatever happens, happens.

“But as it stands now, Kieran is a Celtic player.”