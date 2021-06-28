Arsenal Women appoint Eidevall to succeed Montemurro as new head coach

The Swede has joined up with the Gunners after leaving Rosengard, who he guided to the Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal Women have appointed Jonas Eidevall to succeed Joe Montemurro as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old has been unveiled by the Gunners after leaving Swedish side Rosengard, where he has spent the last three years of his career.

Eidevall replaces Montemurro in the managerial hot seat following the Australian's decision to leave and subsequently move to Juventus, and will now oversee Arsenal's latest pre-season campaign.

What's been said?

The Swede told the Gunners' official website: “I feel honoured to be taking this role. Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women’s team in England.

"I want to add to these honours. It's super important that we win, and we will be very ambitious about that, but it's even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis. I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal."

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham added: “Jonas was the standout candidate of everybody that we considered for this role and we think he's going to be a great fit to be the head coach of Arsenal Women. It was important that we found the right person to represent our club, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

“As for his coaching style, he will bring the style of football that Arsenal fans want to see. He's someone who likes to play on the front foot, high-tempo, attractive, attacking football.

"The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. So we're delighted that he's joining us.”

Eidevall's credentials

Eidevall's appointment comes on the back of Leah Williamson signing a new contract earlier this month, with the 24-year-old having stated that she trusted the club to appoint a good manager with a desire to develop the younger players in the squad.

The rise of Goal's NXGN winner Hanna Bennison proves that Eidevall has a knack for nurturing talent, as the 18-year-old helped his unfancied Rosengard side reach the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Eidevall, who previously took in a spell as Henrik Larsson's number two at Helsingborgs, also guided the Swedish outfit to three league titles, and will be expected to help the Gunners win their first Women's Super League crown since 2018-19.

