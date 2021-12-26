Arsenal vs Wolves match postponed due to injury and Covid-19 outbreak

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, has been postponed.

The Premier League has granted Wolves’ request to call the game off because of the injuries and Covid-19 cases that have ravaged their squad. They do not have enough players available to play the game.

The announcement comes after Bruno Lage’s side saw their Boxing Day match was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Watford squad.

What has been said?

"Arsenal’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium, due to be played at 12:30GMT on Tuesday 28 December, has regrettably been postponed," a statement from the Premier League read.

"The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolves do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans."

Why has the match been postponed?

Wolves’ squad has been depleted by injuries in recent weeks, with the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Hwang Hee-chan and Willy Boly all out.

They have joined long-term absentees Pedro Neto, Jonny Castro Otto and Yerson Mosquera on the injury list.

Two players, Fabio Silva and Mosquera, tested positive for Covid-19 last week but further cases have occurred among the squad.

What other matches have been postponed?

The clash between Arsenal and Wolves is the second game that was supposed to be played on December 28 that has been cancelled.

Leeds and Aston Villa were supposed to go head-to-head at Elland Road that day as the home side do not have enough first-team players to fulfil the fixture.

The Boxing Day fixture list was also hit hard, with three matches being postponed. Liverpool’s clash with Leeds, Watford’s trip to Wolves and the match between Burnley and Everton all have to be rearranged.

