Arsenal vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With one foot into the Europa League final, Unai Emery's side return their attention to the pursuit of the top four as the Seagulls scrap for survival

Having put themselves in a prime position to reach a major European final this week , are back in domestic action as they return to the Premier League against .

Unai Emery's Gunners ran out 3-1 winners against Valencia in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's first-half double and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late effort.

Only two points off fourth place heading into the weekend, the North London side will hope results fall their way following a poor run of form in the top flight as they look to seal football.

Chris Hughton's side are assured of their Premier League status following 's relegation, but they will no doubt be eager to send their fans into the off season on a high note after a dismal run.

Game Arsenal vs Brighton Date Sunday, May 5 Time 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed on the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Cech, Okonkwo Defenders Sokratis, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny, Jenkinson Midfielders Guendouzi, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Xhaka, Torreira, Maitland-Niles Forwards Aubameyang, Ozil, Lacazette, Nketiah, Iwobi

With the second leg of their Europa League tie next week, Arsenal will likely make changes, though they will look to keep a strong side given their position in the race for the top four.

Bernd Leno looks set for a recall in goal while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will likely get the nod up front.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Guendouzi, Torreira; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi; Aubameyang.

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Button, Steele Defenders Dunk, Duffy, Bruno, Montoya, Bong, Bernardo, Balogun, Burn Midfielders Bissouma, Stephens, Kayal, Gross, March, Izquierdo, Jahanbakhsh Forwards Locadia, Murray, Andone

Davy Propper remains out of the equation for Chris Hughton with a hamstring issue while Beram Kayal could be a doubt with a similar problem.

Solly March could pick up a recall to the starting line-up after he made an impact from the bench against Newcastle last time out.

Potential Brighton starting XI: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stephens, Bissouma, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, March; Andone.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are odds-on favourites at 2/5 to win this game with bet365. Brighton are 8/1 outsiders and a draw is priced at 4/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With one foot arguably on the plane to Baku for this season's Europa League final, Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be keen to ensure that his side do not take their foot off the pedal as the final weeks of the season close in with the visit of Brighton to the Emirates Stadium

With a maximum of just four games to go before the 2018-19 campaign is concluded, the Spaniard would surely love to answer the few critics he has had to contend with in his debut season by reaping some silverware - and a 3-1 victory against Valencia on Thursday has taken him one step close to achieving that goal.