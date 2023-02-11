Arsenal vs Brentford: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Mikel Arteta's men bounce back from a defeat against Everton?

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are up against Thomas Frank's tricky Brentford side in a bid to bounce back from their defeat against Everton in the previous game.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League with a five point lead over title holders Manchester City despite their loss to Everton in the previous game. Arsenal will be looking to complete the double over Brentford this season as they face them in front of a home crowd. However Arsenal come into this on the back of losing two consecutive games in all competitions.

Brentford have been having a good season, sitting seventh in the table with just 6 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with a game in hand. They have dropped points just once in the last five Premier League games and are on a nine game unbeaten run in the league. They will be looking to cause an upset away at the Emirates stadium.

Arsenal vs Brentford confirmed lineups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Brentford XI (3-5-2): Raya; Ayer, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

The Gunners will be up against Manchester City up next in a game that will be decisive in the title race. They will then face off against Aston Villa and Leicester City before rounding it off against Everton in the Premier League.