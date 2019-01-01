Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners will seek to protect fourth spot when the play host to opponents who have not won any of their last three matches

tackle Bournemouth in action on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium as they continue their quest to finish in the top four.

Last Sunday, Unai Emery’s side defeated another south coast club in the form of Southampton 2-0 at home to move back into the qualifying spots, with early goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan easing their passage.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were held 1-1 by , meaning their last victory came against on January 30.

Game Arsenal vs Bournemouth Date Wednesday, February 27 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown on television or streamed.

UK TV channel Online stream N /A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo, Mustafi, Sokratis Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock Forwards Ozil, Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Suarez, Mkhitaryan

Arsenal have a familiar list of problems ahead of their midweek clash. Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck remain long-term headaches.

There are doubts, meanwhile, over Stephan Lichtsteiner and Alex Iwobi, who were taken off at the weekend.

Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start after being benched at the weekend.

Denis Suarez is still not ready to play a full match.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Position Bournemouth squad Goalkeepers Boruc, Begovic, Travers Defenders Ake, Daniels, Rico, Mings, Simpson, Clyne, Smith, Mepham Midfielders Surman, Pugh, Ibe, Stanislas, Fraser, Ofoborh, Gosling Forwards Mousset, King, Solanke

Bournemouth’s squad is currently ravaged by selection problems, which will see them without around half of their regular starters as they make the trip to north London.

Junior Stanislas and Steven Cook are the latest players to join their injury list, which already contained Simon Francis, Lewis Cook, David Brooks and Callum Wilson.

Adding to manager Eddie Howe’s headaches is the suspension of Jefferson Lerma in midfield.

Possible Bournemouth starting XI: Boruc; Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Ibe, Gosling, Surman, Fraser; King, Solanke

& Match Odds

Arsenal are 2/5 favourites to win this match with bet365. Bournemouth can be backed at 7/1, while a draw is available at 17/4.

Match Preview

Arsenal might have been branded “flat-track bullies” by club legend Paul Merson, but Unai Emery has his side in position to qualify for the Champions League next season as they jumped to fourth in the Premier League standings at the weekend.

A 2-0 win over was not a flattering reflection of the Gunners’ performance, with early goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensuring that they cruised to three points with their seventh victory in succession at the Emirates in the league.

Emery, meanwhile, is keeping his cool before what is sure to be a hectic run in , with a clash against to come at the weekend then a tie against looming large.

“The focus is on tomorrow, 100 per cent,” he said. “The three points against Bournemouth are the same. Afterwards we can talk about the derby but now the focus has to be on Bournemouth.”

With wins in four of their last five Premier League matches, including a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates, the Spaniard’s side are heading in the right direction ahead of their weekend clash at Wembley.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, remains optimistic, despite his side losing their last four trips to Arsenal by an aggregate score of 11-1.

“We try and go in to every match with the idea of imposing ourselves. We've had some close games against Arsenal, and we're hoping we can go one better tomorrow night,” he said.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are struggling for form on their travels, with eight successive defeats on the road, in which they have conceded at least two goals in every game.

Against an Arsenal side with their tails up, they will do well to avoid a repeat of their recent misfortunes.