Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal will be confident of making it four Premier League wins in a row when they take on lowly Bournemouth.

Arsenal welcome 19th-placed Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in what should be a pretty easy game for the Gunners, although they will know that they cannot afford to take any game for granted at this stage of the title race.

After losing to Manchester City 3-1 at home, Mikel Arteta's men have bounced back to take control of the Premier League in style, registering victories against Aston Villa (4-2), Leicester City (1-0) and Everton (4-0).

Provided Pep Guardiola's side emerge victorious in their game against Newcastle, a win for Arsenal will ensure they maintain a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Bournemouth have collected just 21 points in the league this season and sit just three points above bottom-placed Southampton. However, a string of positive results could help Gary O'Neil & Co. to escape the drop.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth predicted lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Bournemouth XI (5-4-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Lerma, H. Traorè; Solanke

Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will travel to Lisbon on 9th March to take on Sporting CP in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Europa League.

They will return to Premier League action with a trip to Craven Cottage to take on surprise package Fulham on 12th March.