Arsenal agree summer transfer for USMNT goalkeeper Turner

Arsenal have reached an agreement with the New England Revolution to sign United States men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner this summer, GOAL can confirm.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2021 for club and country and will now look to compete against Gunners starter Aaron Ramsdale with Bernd Leno's future in doubt.

Turner was the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after leading the Revolution to the Supporters' Shield last season, which has captured the attention of clubs in Europe.

Who is Matt Turner?

Turner starred at the Gold Cup last summer in his first major opportunity to stake his claim to the No. 1 goalkeeper role for the USMNT. His strong play between the posts helped his side win the tournament - and beat Mexico in a final for the second time in three months.

He has made 13 international appearances since earning his first USMNT cap in January 2021.

His main competition for the starting role is Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who suffered an injury over the summer but has since recovered to take back his place in the team.

Aside from the Revolution, Turner spent time developing earlier in his career with the Jersey Express and Richmond Kickers.

What does this transfer mean for Leno?

Leno, the first-choice Arsenal goalkeeper before the arrival of Ramsdale, has his heart set on making Germany's 2022 World Cup squad and therefore desires first-team football.

With his future as a Gunner increasingly in doubt, he has been linked with Newcastle among other clubs.

The arrival of Turner this summer would suggest his exit is imminent.

