Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday

's pursuit of a spot takes them to on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side currently sit fourth in the Premier League, one point behind rivals Spurs - who moved above the Gunners on Wednesday night following their 2-0 win against .

But Arsenal do have a game in hand on their neighbours who, just like sixth-placed , are not in action this weekend.

So victory at Goodison Park - where the Gunners won 5-2 last season - will see them end the weekend third in the table, with just six games of the season remaining.

, meanwhile, will be hoping to build on their recent run of good form, which has seen them win back-to-back Premier League games against and West Ham without conceding a goal.

Arsenal Injuries

Arsenal have concerns over Granit Xhaka, who has not yet returned to full training following the thigh injury he picked up while playing for during the international break.

The midfielder sat out the 2-0 win against Newcastle on Monday night and looks likely to miss out again, with Matteo Guendouzi once again expected to cover for him in the centre of midfield

Aaron Ramsey limped off during the second half of the victory over Newcastle, but Arsenal are hopeful that the international will be available to feature at Goodison Park.

Laurent Koscielny is also expected to be available again, having been forced to watch from the sidelines against Newcastle due to a bruised foot.

Unai Emery will still be without long-term absentees Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck, however.

Arsenal Suspensions

Lucas Torreira serves the last game of his three-match ban on Sunday. Centre-back Sokratis, meanwhile, has nine yellow cards, meaning he is just one booking away from a two-game suspension.

Arsenal Potential Starting Line-Up

With Unai Emery now settled on a back three formation, the Spaniard is not expected to make too many changes from the side that saw off Newcastle so comfortably on Monday night.

After months of tinkering with his system, Emery appears to have now landed on a set-up that he favours - with Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles providing the width from the wing-back positions.

Providing he is passed fit, Laurent Koscielny will come back into the XI at the expense of Shkodran Mustafi, lining up alongside Sokratis and Nacho Monreal - with Bernd Leno behind them in goal.

With major doubts over Granit Xhaka, a central midfield duo of Aaron Ramsey and Matteo Guendouzi is likely once again - with the young Frenchman tasked with protecting the back three.

Further up field, Emery does have the option of bringing Henrikh Mkhitaryan back into the side, but given Mesut Ozil's form it would be a surprise to see the German playmaker left out.

So Ozil is expected to line up once again in his favoured No.10 role, operating behind the front two of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Everton Team News

Everton's squad is in relatively good shape ahead of Sunday's game, although centre-back Yerry Mina is out with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty.

Opta Match Facts

Everton have lost seven of their last eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W1), including the last four in a row. They last lost five consecutively against the Gunners between May 1998 and April 2000.

Arsenal have beaten Everton 97 times in league matches – more than any side has beaten another in English Football League history.

Arsenal have scored more Premier League goals against Everton (107) than any side has against another in the competition’s history.

Everton’s victory against Chelsea in their last home game ended a run of 25 Premier League games without a victory against ‘big six’ sides. They last won consecutive such matches in April 2014, beating Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal are the only Premier League side without an away clean sheet so far this season. The Gunners have won just one of their last eight league games on the road (D3 L4).

Everton have won their last two Premier League games by a 2-0 scoreline. They last won three in a row without conceding back in January 2017 under Ronald Koeman.

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in their last five Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 19 in the competition (2). They’re looking to secure three consecutive league shutouts for the first time since November 2017.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey has been directly involved in nine goals in his last five Premier League games against Everton (6 goals, 3 assists). He’s got more goals (6) and assists (4) against Everton than he has vs any other side in the Premier League.

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have each scored in both of their previous Premier League appearances against Everton.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in more Premier League goals for Everton than any other player since the start of last season (16 goals, 7 assists). TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 2.05pm BST (9.05am ET) on Sunday April 7, and will be televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will also be streamed on Sky Go. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States and will be streamed on NBC Sports Live and NBCSports.com.