Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Fulham

Everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Premier League match against Claudio Ranieri's side at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have the chance of bouncing back from their devastating 5-1 loss away at Anfield when they host relegation-threatened Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

After a promising start to the season under new coach Unai Emery, the Gunners have managed to register just two wins in their last five Premier League fixtures, losing two, with their last defeat the shell-shocking loss to the table-topping Reds on Saturday evening.

The north London side sit five points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last remaining Champions League spot, and are now positioned just three points above a rejuvenated Manchester United side.

Arsenal Injuries

Hector Bellerin (calf), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin), Rob Holding (knee), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (broken metatarsal) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all unavailable for the fixture.

Ex-Germany international Mesut Ozil could also be ruled out for Tuesday's game after missing the defeat to Liverpool with a knee injury alongside uncertainty over his future at the Emirates.

It is in his defensive options where Emery's worries will lie, however, with Nacho Monreal having a slim chance of returning to the side after a long injury layoff, and though the Gunners were bolstered by Shkodran Mustafi's return at Anfield, he was forced off the pitch at half-time and replaced by Laurent Koscielny.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

The Gunners boss could be tempted to shake up his XI entirely following the 5-1 loss at Liverpool.

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to be given a starting berth after he was excluded from the starting XI at Anfield, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi keeping their places – despite reports circulating about the Wales international's departure from the Emirates.

Koscielny is expected to slot into the backline once again as part of a make-do defence that is still suffering from injuries.





Fulham Team News

Fulham will be without Calum Chambers, who is on loan at Craven Cottage for the season and is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Alfie Mawson is an injury doubt after being substituted at half-time against Huddersfield with a knee injury.

Andre-Frank Zambo is also unlikely to feature after missing the win against the Terriers entirely.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

The game will not be shown live in the UK when it kicks off at 3pm GMT (10am ET), but will be available to be watched live on television in the US with NBCSN and livestreamed on NBC Sports Live.

