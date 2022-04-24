Arsenal's summer transfer plans revealed by Edu as Gunners target 'one or two' big-money signings

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, has revealed that the club are drawing up plans for the summer transfer window that will allow them to move for “one or two players” that would help to raise collective standards.

The Gunners have spent big in recent years, with 2021 seeing them snap up Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Mikel Arteta is now in the process of guiding that squad towards a potential top-four finish, and Champions League qualification would make it easier for the north London heavyweights to chase down the top targets that are currently being identified.

Edu is of the opinion that Arsenal are now working with a competitive squad, as highlighted by victories over Chelsea and Manchester United in their last two games, with the plan being to make only minor alterations to Arteta’s ranks this summer.

“There was no point in hiring one or two players [in January], the squad was not prepared to absorb two players, we needed to rebalance the squad. Maybe next season we can go to one or two players,” former Gunners midfielder Edu told ESPN.

“Today we find a much more balanced squad. Our planning has already been done, it has already reached the owners. It's a matter of step by step, how we are going to finish the season and to put in place the planning that I'm very excited about.”

∙ Beats Chelsea

∙ Beats Man Utd



A 3-1 victory over United in their latest outing has lifted Arsenal into fourth spot, two points clear of arch-rivals Tottenham with five games left to take in.

Edu is hoping that European football will be back on the agenda for the Gunners next season, with it important for them to add depth to their squad if that proves to be the case.

The Brazilian added: “The Champions League and the Europa League both require a much larger squad because the amount of games is much bigger.

“If we can afford it financially and we don’t have to do the turnaround in the squad that we’ve had to, what I want is 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers.

“A lot of things have to be put in place and that takes time, so I am expecting a busy summer.”

