Arsenal striker Martinelli limps off against Man City after just returning from long-term injury

The 19-year-old was caught by a challenge from Zack Steffen and was unable to continue after attempting to stay in the game

striker Gabriel Martinelli was removed from Tuesday's match against with an ankle problem, a bitter blow for a player who only just returned from a long-term knee injury.

The 19-year-old assisted Alexandre Lacazette's equaliser in the first half but just before the break, he was involved in a collision with City goalkeeper Zack Steffen that left him writhing in pain on the ground.

Joe Willock picked out Martinelli with a through ball but Steffen came far off his line to make a sliding clearance, catching the Brazilian's ankle in the process.

Martinelli eventually returned to the match but was clearly in some pain as the half-time whistle sounded.

The striker started the second half but was quickly back on the ground, signalling he was unable to continue and was replaced by Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners will now face a nervous wait on Martinelli, who was making his first start for the club since March after only just returning from a knee injury.

