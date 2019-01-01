Arsenal striker Lacazette to miss both legs of Rennes tie after ban increased

The Frenchman will have to sit out the last 16 tie following a UEFA disciplinary ruling

Alexandre Lacazette will miss both legs of 's last 16 tie against after UEFA increased his suspension from one to three matches.

Lacazette was sent off for elbowing Bate Borisov defender Aleksandar Filipovic during the Gunners' last 32 first leg in Belarus last week.

The 27-year-old missed Thursday's second leg at Emirates Stadium through suspension, with Unai Emery's side winning 3-0 to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit and progress through to the last 16, where they were drawn to face French side Rennes.

The former striker was expected to return for that tie next month but UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body have decided to increase his ban given the severity of the dismissal.

It means he will now miss both the first leg at Roazhon Park on March 7 as well as the return meeting at the Emirates seven days later.

