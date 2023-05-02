'If he was at Arsenal he’d probably have a statue!' - Bruno Fernandes backed to become full-time Man Utd captain as Rio Ferdinand takes savage swipe at Gunners

Rio Ferdinand took a brutal dig at Arsenal while urging Manchester United to name Bruno Fernandes full-time captain after their win over Aston Villa.

Man Utd beat Aston Villa 1-0

Fernandes scored the winner

Ferdinand backs him to become full-time captain

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese emerged as the difference-maker with a 39th-minute strike when United hosted Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. It was his 11th goal of the campaign across all competitions, and Ferdinand has suggested that Fernandes should be made permanent captain at Old Trafford next season. The former defender also took the opportunity to mock rivals Arsenal, insisting that the Gunners would have given a statue to the 28-year-old by now if he was on their books.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We deserved to win the game. Did you see Bruno’s numbers? Wow. The guy… it’s remarkable what he is doing. If he was at Arsenal he’d probably have a statue now at the Emirates with the numbers he has done!" the United legend stated on his FIVE YouTube channel.

"Does Bruno take the captaincy next year? 100 per cent, I think he does. Since Bruno signed [for Man Utd] he has been the most impactful player we have had. He’s wearing the armband while [Harry] Maguire doesn’t play. I think it is natural progression for him to be captain next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferdinand also aimed a dig at Villa manager Unai Emery, who has done a splendid job since taking charge earlier in the season, propelling the West Midlands outfit to the seventh spot from the bottom half of the table courtesy of winning eight of their last 10 fixtures.

"We stopped their 10-game unbeaten run. Unai Emery was producing miracles, and who steps up to stop him? Bruno. Sit back down, Unai. Have a reality check and know your place," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will return to action on Thursday when they face Brighton in the Premier League.