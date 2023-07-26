Awkward answer! Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo was his boyhood hero in Q&A with Kai Havertz

During an interview with team-mate Kai Havertz, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka revealed his boyhood hero was Cristiano Ronaldo - a Manchester United legend.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka and Arsenal's new signing, Havertz sat down with ESPN in an interview where both the players asked each other 20 questions. One of the questions listed was 'Who is your boyhood hero?'. Saka answered: "Cristiano Ronaldo". Ronaldo has famously starred for Arsenal's arch rivals Manchester United previously, so Saka's answer may not please Gunners fans much.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While CR7 was probably not the answer that Arsenal fans had expected from their young starlet, the Portuguese is definitely not too shabby an idol with his five Ballons d'Or and multiple Champions League hauls. And, of course, Saka would have spent much of his childhood watching Ronaldo in action for Real Madrid rather than United.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? While Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title last season despite having led the league for the majority of the campaign, Saka stood out as one of the key players in the squad. He will be hoping to propel the Gunners one place higher this time around.