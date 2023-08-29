Arsenal slammed for 'pathetic' David Raya transfer as former England & Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster insists Aaron Ramsdale is 'as good as anyone in this country'

Former Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has labelled Arsenal's capture of David Raya '"pathetic" while backing England stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal signed Raya on loan

Foster feels transfer was not required

Backs Ramsdale to shine

WHAT HAPPENED? After weeks of negotiations, Raya finally signed for the Gunners on an initial loan deal that will cost £3 million ($3.8m), with an option to buy for £27m ($34m). He is expected to compete for the No.1 spot in Mikel Arteta's lineup alongside Ramsdale, who was criticised for his performance in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

However, former Wrexham and England keeper Foster has put his weight behind Ramsdale and argued that Arteta "did not need" to bring in Raya.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I hate it, it’s pathetic. It’s something that didn’t need to happen, right. They did not need to sign David Raya,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Article continues below

“He’s [Ramsdale] been a top goalie for two years. He’s on the edge of being England’s number one with Jordan Pickford, he’s right there. When he’s full of confidence and he’s got a manager putting his arm around him, he’s as good as anyone in this country."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has shown little mercy with goalkeeping mistakes in the past, which might be a cause of concern for Ramsdale. The manager has already insisted that there is no No. 1 for any position on his side as he wants "two players per position" who can compete at the same level.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal face Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League clash on September 3 at the Emirates Stadium, and it remains to be seen if Arteta continues to back Ramsdale or chooses Raya over him.