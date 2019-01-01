Arsenal should be happy, they've had a good season - Wilshere

The former Gunners midfielder, who is now with West Ham, believes progress has been made in the Premier League and in Europe under Unai Emery

have “had a good year”, says Jack Wilshere, with the former Gunners midfielder expecting those in north London to be “happy” with their efforts in 2018-19.

Progress has been made under Unai Emery, in the Spaniard’s first season since inheriting the reins from Arsene Wenger.

There is, however, still a chance that Arsenal could end the campaign without silverware and football.

Top-four hopes have been dashed in the Premier League, while there is still work to be done in continental competition despite boasting a 3-1 Europa League semi-final lead over Valencia.

Were the Gunners to get their hands on a trophy, while finishing fifth domestically, then Wilshere believes the season must be considered a success for Arsenal.

A man who left Emirates Stadium for West Ham in the summer of 2018 told Sky Sports: “[They’ve] obviously had a few opportunities to cement their place in there, but it wasn’t to be.

“But they’ve still got the , and that’s another way in if they don’t get in via the top four.

“But I think they’ve had a good year. I think they’ll be happy, the fans will be happy, and hopefully they can win the Europa League and end with a trophy.”

Wilshere ended his association with Arsenal after reaching the end of his contract.

A move across London to West Ham was intended to give him a fresh start and allow him to take in regular game time.

He has, however, suffered more injury struggles in the East End and been restricted to just four Premier League starts.

The 27-year-old international is disappointed at how his spell with the Hammers has opened, but believes there is more to come from him.

He added: “It’s been tough, it’s been frustrating.

“To pick up an injury was frustrating, but I know better than anyone what it takes to come back, and I’ve worked hard to come back and obviously got some more minutes at the weekend.

“I’m just taking it step by step, looking forward to each game as it comes.

“I wanted to come back before the end of the season just for my head and my confidence and to prove that I can come back.”

Wilshere stepped off the bench in a 3-0 victory for West Ham over , in what was only his second outing of 2019 and fourth since figuring against Arsenal in late August.

It could be that he gets more minutes under his belt on Sunday, with Manuel Pellegrini’s side set to wrap up their campaign away at .