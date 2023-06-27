Arsenal's Premier League title 'choking' blamed on Gunners' failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo by Piers Morgan

Arsenal's failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January cited as the main reason for their failure to win the Premier League title by Piers Morgan.

Arsenal endured a poor second half of the season

Lack of "winning" mentality cited by Morgan

The Gunners not making a move for Ronaldo last winter

WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan, an avid Arsenal fan, spoke to Talksport about the Gunners' title charge in the recent season and their failure to edge Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The 58-year-old cited the North London side's failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the main reasons why the team could not secure their first Premier League title since 2004.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Arsenal fans laughed at me last year when I suggested that Ronaldo would be a great signing for the rest of the season when he left United. Are they laughing now? Do we not honestly think someone like Ronaldo in that run-in, when [Gabriel] Jesus got injured, that Ronaldo couldn't have led our line and perhaps got us over the line?" said Morgan.

"Not just because of the goals but because of the winning mentality. You put someone like that into the dressing room, all the young players would gravitate to that mentality," Morgan added speaking on the lack of cutting edge mentality in the Arsenal squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel Arteta chose not to sign Ronaldo and instead brought in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior during the January transfer window. The 38-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner made the switch to Al-Nassr instead. The former Real Madrid superstar has since scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for the Saudi side.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners start their pre-season against Nurnberg on July 13. They will then face Manchester City in the Community Shield at the start of the regular season.