Arsenal reignite interest in Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda in search for new right-back

- Arsenal want Ivan Fresneda
- Set to compete with Barcelona for defender
- Mikel Arteta an admirer
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are in the market in search of a quality option in the right full-back role and have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda, a player whom Mikel Arteta admires, according to Mundo Deportivo.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have been chasing the young defender for a long time now but they are unlikely to match the player's €20 million (£17m) release clause as they can only afford to spend up to €10m (£8.5m). The Catalans' financial issues may give the Gunners the edge in the race to sign the youngster.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than Fresneda, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo is also on Arsenal's shortlist for the full-back position, again another player whom Barcelona have also been linked with this summer.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will head to USA for pre-season this time where they will face teams including Nurnberg, Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco.