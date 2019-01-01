Arsenal 'really hungry' for Champions League return, says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gunners are yet to play in the top European stage since their round of 16 exit in the 2015-16 season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that are ready to return to Uefa .

Sunday's victory over boosted Unai Emery side's top-four chances as they climbed to fourth in the English top-flight standings with 60 points from 30 games.

With a point behind third-placed Hotspur, the Gabon international believes the Gunners can still achieve their target for the season.

“We know that it will be tough but we want to do something. We want to get back into the Champions League. We are really hungry," Aubameyang was quoted by the Independent.

“When you see it on the TV and you hear the music it is something special. So yes, we have to carry on winning games to be in the top four.

"Yeah, I think we have to [qualify for the Champions League]. That’s the goal since the beginning of the season.

"Yeah, we know that we have two ways to do it and the is the first and most important way and then we have the . But we have to turn that game around on Thursday.”

After converting from the penalty spot to seal his team's 2-0 win over the Red Devils, Aubameyang revealed that he had planned a special celebration with his mask.

Article continues below

“I actually had a special celebration planned for this game tonight, but I could not find my mask! But no worries. We are happy because the most important thing is the three points. And it is a really, really good feeling," he continued.

“[The mask] was in the back of the net but I couldn’t find it after I scored. I said something to the staff to put the mask there but I couldn’t find it. So next time.”

The 29-year-old who has notched 20 goals across all competitions this term will be looking to help Arsenal overturn their 3-1 loss to in the return fixture of their Uefa Europa League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.