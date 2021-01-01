Arsenal outcast Saliba set to join Nice on loan
Arsenal outcast William Saliba is set to join Nice on loan, Goal can confirm.
The Frenchman will undergo a medical at the Allianz Riviera on Monday, before joining the Ligue 1 club until the end of the season.
No option to buy will be included in the final deal, with Arsenal adamant that Saliba still has a future at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners are hoping the 19-year-old can start playing regular football again at Nice, who have agreed to cover his wages in full for the next six months.
Saliba signed for Arsenal Saint Ettiene for £27 million ($37m) in July 2019, and was subsequently sent back to Geoffroy Stadium on a season-long loan.
The centre-back finally joined up with his new team-mates at Emirates Stadium last summer, but has since been unable to force his way into Mikel Arteta's plans.
He hasn't made a single appearance for the Gunners in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, with the likes of Rob Holding, Gabriel, Pablo Mari and David Luiz also currently ahead of him in the squad pecking order.
