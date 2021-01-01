Arsenal outcast Saliba set to join Nice on loan

The French defender will spend the second half of the season in his homeland after a frustrating start to his career at Emirates Stadium

outcast William Saliba is set to join Nice on loan, Goal can confirm.

The Frenchman will undergo a medical at the Allianz Riviera on Monday, before joining the club until the end of the season.

No option to buy will be included in the final deal, with Arsenal adamant that Saliba still has a future at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are hoping the 19-year-old can start playing regular football again at Nice, who have agreed to cover his wages in full for the next six months.

Saliba signed for Arsenal Saint Ettiene for £27 million ($37m) in July 2019, and was subsequently sent back to Geoffroy Stadium on a season-long loan.

The centre-back finally joined up with his new team-mates at Emirates Stadium last summer, but has since been unable to force his way into Mikel Arteta's plans.

He hasn't made a single appearance for the Gunners in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, with the likes of Rob Holding, Gabriel, Pablo Mari and David Luiz also currently ahead of him in the squad pecking order.

