Arsenal open Nicolas Pepe exit negotiations with Saudi club after £72m flop rejects Besiktas

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is said to be attracting interest from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019

Frenchman spent 22-23 season with Nice

Turned down move to Besiktas

WHAT HAPPENED? With just one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Frenchman is said to be high on the list for one Saudi Pro League side, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins. Arsenal are apparently negotiating a fee for the forward, with the unknown club at present keen on bringing Pepe to the Middle East this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old has endured a torrid time in north London ever since his transfer from Lille in 2019 and spent the whole of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Nice in Ligue 1. With a potential transfer to Besiktas having already collapsed earlier this month, it seems the Gunners may now be willing to finally cash in on the former Angers man.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's clear the relationship between Pepe and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is frosty to say the least, with his comments regarding the Spaniard in April open to interpretation. Speaking in a press conference, Pepe said: "I don’t know what Arsenal want. I still have a lot of friends there. I could have been important for the club, but those are the coach’s choices."

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPE?: With the transfer window edging closer to its September 1 deadline, it remains to be seen whether the Arsenal winger will secure his exit from north London.