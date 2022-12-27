Arsenal transfer offer for Mudryk rejected by Shakhtar as Gunners push for January reinforcements

Arsenal are no closer to securing the services of Mykhailo Mudryk after having a £55m bid rejected by the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bid was around £40m up front and £15m in add-ons

Arsenal's interest in Ukrainian still in place

Hopeful to complete move in January

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are in the market for a new attacker after Gabriel Jesus' injury looks set to keep the Brazilian out until at least the end of February. The 21-year-old Mudryk is high on their shortlist but the Gunners' valuation of him is some way off Shakhtar's with the Ukrainian club having rejected Arsenal's first formal bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Shakhtar are keen to hold out for more, it's likely Arsenal will go back in with a second bid in the coming days. Their interest in Mudryk remains strong and negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing as time ticks towards the January transfer window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This move looks to be a match made in heaven with Mudryk seemingly wanting the move to happen, too. He has flirted with the Gunners in the past on social media, saying just how much of a fan he is of Arteta's side who still sit top of the Premier League table

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The forward can sit back and relax knowing Arsenal will, more than likely, come back in for him in the coming days. Should the Gunners put a bit more money on the table, Mudryk's dream move will almost certainly come to fruition.