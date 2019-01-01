Arsenal move a "childhood dream" for Crystal Palace man Zaha, says brother

The longtime Eagles stalwart would realise youthful ambitions with a switch to the Emirates Stadium, according to his family

striker Wilfried Zaha would realise a childhood dream if he was to sign for , according to the forward's brother.

The 26-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates during the transfer window, following another stellar season at Selhurst Park.

The former international, who began his career with Palace in 2009 and returned in 2014 only a season-and-a-half after leaving to join , remains a firm favourite among fans, with a string of impressive performances under Roy Hodgson this year.

Zaha's form has seen the club relcutant to part ways with his services and they were reported to have placed a hefty asking price on him in an attempt to ward off any offers.

The Gunners however have been consistently speculated as a prospective new home for the striker and reportedly tabled a £40m ($50.6m) bid on Monday to tempt him to the Emirates Stadium.

Now, Zaha's brother Judicael has stated that Zaha would achieve a dream he has held since a young age in making the switch to Arsenal were Palace to let him go, and that he has "given all" to help seal the latter's status as a Premier League contender.

"Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they've given means the world to him," he told Sky Sports News.

"It’s my brother’s dream though, to play for Arsenal.

"Given all Wilfried has given to Palace to help them remain a PL club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he’s supported since childhood."

A three-time Player of the Year at Palace since his return to Selhurst Park, Zaha helped them achieve promotion to the top flight in 2013 through victory in the play-offs and has subsequently played a major part in preserving their place there.

Last season, they finished 12th and reached the quarter-finals of the .

Arsenal are preparing for a second successive campaign following their fifth place finish in the Premier League in May and their defeat to in this year's final in Baku.