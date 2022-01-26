Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is keeping her options open as she targets the “next step” in her career amid links to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Miedema, widely regarded as one of the best players of her generation, will see her current contract with the Gunners run out at the end of the 2021-22 season.

And while she is enjoying life in London and has been offered a new deal with Arsenal, the Netherlands international is mulling over where she would be best placed to win the Champions League.

What has been said?

“In the coming weeks I have to get a certain feeling for the right club,” Miedema told AD. “[But] the door to Arsenal is definitely not closed yet.

“Life is good here. And I know myself: I have to be happy off the pitch to perform on the pitch.”

On her ambitions, she added: “I want to win the Champions League. I want to get the most out of [my career]. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while.

“The years to come should officially be my peak years, I have to spend it somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.”

Where could Miedema go?

The most recent reports claim that Miedema has held talks with several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

However, she has stated in the past that the Women's Super League – which Arsenal currently sit atop – is the “strongest in the world”.

What remains to be seen is whether the Gunners' vision matches her own, with the player having said over a year ago: “Hopefully Arsenal will keep on developing as well, then I won’t see myself leaving so soon.”

Miedema's record

Miedema's goalscoring record over the years is exemplary, having bagged 83 in 74 league appearances for Heerenveen, 52 in 78 for Bayern Munich and 66 in 75 for Arsenal.

In the 2021-22 season alone, she has racked up seven goals and three assists in 11 WSL games, with only Chelsea's Sam Kerr boasting a better return.

