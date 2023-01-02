Arsenal & Man Utd express interest in Joao Felix loan transfer but Atletico Madrid also demanding €21m sum

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in taking Joao Felix on loan, but will not meet Atletico Madrid’s current demands.

Portuguese forward wants new challenge

Premier League suitors monitoring situation

Atleti demanding loan fee & salary payments

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Portugal international forward is looking for a way out of the Spanish capital three-and-a-half years on from completing a €127 million (£113m/$136m) transfer from Benfica. Felix has struggled to produce his best for Atletico, registering only 34 goals through 130 appearances, and is ready for a new challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United and Arsenal are said to be keen on offering him a clean slate in England and both clubs have formally expressed their interest, but The Athletic reports that they are nowhere near matching the €21m (£19m/$22m) package that Atleti are demanding when it comes to a loan fee and six months of salary payments. Chelsea have also been offered the chance to sign Felix, but would prefer to acquire a more natural goalscorer in the January window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Atletico have cleared a path for Felix to depart Wanda Metropolitano, with chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin saying in December: “The reasonable thing is to think he will leave. Although I would love him to stay, that is not the player’s idea.”

WHAT NEXT? Felix still has time on his side when it comes to unlocking his full potential, as he is only 23 years of age and has 28 international caps to his name, and United and Arsenal would welcome another creative attacking influence on their books as they look to chase down Premier League title glory and major silverware respectively in 2022-23.