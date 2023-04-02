Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares sent away from Marseille training over lack of effort

Left-back Nuno Tavares was kicked out of training with Marseille by coach Igor Tudor last week, according to a report.

Marseille coach said he kicked player out of training

French media claim it was Tavares

Left-back was turned away for lack of effort

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian manager told L'Equipe that a member of his team was sent back to the dressing room for a lack of effort. The French outlet has since reported that Tavares, who is on loan from Arsenal, was the player turned away from training. He was not the only one singled out, however, as Jonathan Clauss was also given a hard time for his effort in training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tavares, 23, has been rather prolific for a full-back, scoring six goals in Ligue 1 this season. However, he has been rather inconsistent for the Ligue 1 team and has made it clear he will return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Portugal Under 21 player was signed from Benfica in 2021 and made 22 Premier League appearances before he was sent to Marseille last summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TAVARES? Despite being kicked out of training, the full-back started in Marseille's 1-1 draw against Montpellier on Friday. He will likely be involved again as the French side take on Lorient on April 9.