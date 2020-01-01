Arsenal loanee Guendouzi tests positive for coronavirus

The France U21 midfielder will be forced to self-isolate for the next two weeks after contracting Covid-19 while away on international duty

have confirmed that loanee Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Guendouzi returned to the Olympiastadion earlier this week after starring for 's U21s during their latest round of European Championship qualifiers.

The 21-year-old started a 5-0 victory over Liechtenstein last Thursday before being left on the bench for Monday's 1-0 victory against Slovakia.

The midfielder underwent standard medical checks after touching back down in , and Hertha have now revealed that he has contracted Covid-19 ahead of their clash with on Saturday.

Guendouzi will sit out that meeting as well as a trip to on October 24 as he heads into self-isolation for the next ten days.

Hertha delivered an update on the Frenchman's condition via social media on Thursday, which reads: "Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty.

"There has been no contact with any Hertha players or staff.

"He is symptom-free and feeling well, but will now self-isolate for 10 days.

"Get well soon, Matteo!"

Guendouzi joined Hertha on a season-long loan from Arsenal on October 5, having fallen way down the squad pecking order at Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners playmaker hadn't featured for the club since a 2-1 defeat to on June 20, after which he was seen grabbing Seagulls forward Neal Maupay by the throat.

Guendouzi escaped retrospective action from the Football Association, but Arteta lost faith in him and ultimately deemed him surplus to requirements for the 2020-21 campaign.

Hertha have given the midfielder the chance to rebuild his career in Germany, but he will now have to wait until November for the chance to make his full debut for the club.