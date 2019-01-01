Arsenal loanee Nketiah struggles to compare Wenger, Bielsa

The Anglo-Ghanaian forward has a hard time weighing up the two coaches he has been managed under in his senior career

Eddie Nketiah is struggling to make a comparison between Arsene Wenger and Marcelo Bielsa, but appreciates that he has been managed by both men.

Wenger gave him his debut in an tie against BATE Borisov on September 28, 2017. His first Premier League goal came under Unai Emery’s watch on the last day of the 2018-19 season against .

He was then shipped to on loan for the whole of the 2019-20 season under Marcelo Bielsa, who rates him highly.

"Wenger was really important for the early stages of my career, he was the one who handed me my debut", Nketiah told Gaffer Online.

"It’s hard to compare the two, though.

"They both have great knowledge of the game, they’re both massively respected in the world of football so I just feel lucky that I’ve been able to work with both of them.

"Plus, Unai [Emery] too. It’s been great at such a young age to take things from each of them – these characters and managers who are so well-respected."

Nketiah has featured 15 times in all competitions for Leeds United this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.