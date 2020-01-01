Arsenal legend Lauren kicks off reading challenge in self-isolation

The former Cameroon star is a huge admirer of books, and he is urging his fans to learn more as the stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19

With the world still battling the coronavirus pandemic and football activities ground to a halt, former and defender Lauren wants to promote the reading of books.

Lauren, a member of Arsenal's Invincibles, is based in , and he has revealed how he is spending his time in self-isolation by reading the Spanish edition of Trevor Noah's Prohibido nacer which is called 'Born a crime' in English.

Let's use this time of self-isolation to improve our knowledge!



Read and learn even more.



Here's my challenge: tell me what your favourite book is.



I nominate @Arsenal, @GuillemBalague and @AdriSanMiguel. 🏡📚 #LaurenChallenge pic.twitter.com/oWMujzzCSJ — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) March 31, 2020

Before his retirement from football, the 43-year-old won the twice with the Indotimable Lions, and he was also part of the Cameroon team that won gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Lauren enjoyed a successful playing career in , winning the Premier League title twice and the thrice at Arsenal before progressing to Portsmouth in 2007 to win another FA Cup title there.