Arsenal legend Keown on what makes Nketiah a "proper" striker

The Gunners legend has made pleasing remarks about the progress of the Anglo-Ghanaian forward

Ex- defender Martin Keown has described Eddie Nketiah as a 'very intelligent'.

The 20-year old is on loan at from the Emirates Stadium and has been impressive, scoring four goals in eight appearances, even though six of those appearances and two of the goals have all come from the bench in the Championship.

"He makes such good runs. He is always on the move and he's very intelligent," Keown told BT Sport.

"He sets his body up to find the back of the net."

Nketiah, who is eligible to play for and , also received words of commendation from boss Aidy Boothroyd, calling him talented.

"He has got some talent. He is a proper striker," he said.

Article continues below

"Those types of players want to score as many goals as they can and I am delighted for him."

Leeds currently occupy fifth spot on the Championship standings after 11 games with 20 points, just two behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The Whites host at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.