Arsenal keeper Arthur Okonkwo attracting transfer interest from England and Germany

Interest is mounting in Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, GOAL understands, following his impressive loan spell with Sturm Graz.

Okonkwo kept four clean sheets with Sturm Graz

His Arsenal contract expires in 2024

Ramsdale and Turner ahead of him at Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent second half of the season in Austria, winning the cup and helping Christian Ilzer’s side push Red Bull Salzburg all the way in the Austrian Bundesliga title race.

And his performances have now captured the attention of several clubs, both in England and abroad, with significant interest emerging from Germany in the young Arsenal keeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Okonkwo, who had a fine loan spell with League 2 side Crewe Alexandra during the first half of the campaign, is about to enter the final year of his contract in north London and with established No.1 Aaron Ramsdale having just signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners, a move this summer is a strong possibility.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Interested clubs are expected to test the waters with Arsenal in the coming weeks as they look to strike a deal for the 6'5 keeper, who spent last season as a key member of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad, providing cover for Ramsdale and Bernd Leno.

Okonkwo, who has been with Arsenal since he was eight, is an England youth international but is also eligible for Nigeria.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners end their Premier League season at home to Wolves on Sunday.