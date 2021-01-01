Arsenal injury worry as Tierney limps off against Liverpool

The Scotland international came off second best in a challenge with James Milner

Kieran Tierney has handed Arsenal an injury concern after limping off against Liverpool.

Shortly before half-time, the Scotland international went in for a challenge with James Milner. Milner was quicker to the ball, and in catching the Liverpool man, Tierney came off worst.

After being treated on the pitch, Tierney had to be removed from the match.

Chance for Cedric

Tierney received a lengthy period of treatment, with his left leg the cause of concern, but he was deemed unfit to carry on.

The 23-year-old walked unaided down the tunnel before being replaced by Cedric.

Cedric joined Arsenal permanently from Southampton last summer, but has been playing second fiddle to Tierney at left-back.

A worry for Arsenal

Tierney has been an inspirational figure for Arsenal this term, and has arguably usurped his Liverpool counterpart Andy Robertson as Scotland’s best left-back.

The Gunners face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday, and manager Mikel Arteta will have his fingers crossed that the problem is not a serious one.

Though Tierney walked off under his own power he did have a look of concern on his face, indicating he and the Gunners could face a nervous wait on his status.

