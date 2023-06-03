No Arsenal move for Ilkay Gundogan? Manchester City star in talks with Serie A giants AC Milan as contract at the Etihad Stadium runs down

Milan are leading the race to sign Man City's soon-to-be free agent Ilkay Gundogan, who has reportedly begun talks with the Serie A club.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan are close to securing the signature of the City captain as he enters the final month of his deal at the Etihad. The Serie A side is said to be in advanced talks with the midfielder, who has reportedly also been negotiating with Barcelona over a potential move. Arsenal have also been linked with the Germany international, but a move to Italy looks like the most likely option right now.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old isn't expected to make a decision until after Manchester City's pivotal last two games of the season - an FA Cup final against Manchester United today, and a Champions League final against Inter next weekend. Two more victories and Pep Guardiola's side will have bagged an historic treble, with Gundogan at the epicentre of that success. In his 302 games for the club, he's racked up an impressive 58 goals and 40 assists, contributing to five league title wins in total.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUNDOGAN? Given how instrumental Gundogan has been to Man City's Premier League dominance over the past three seasons, it's no surprise that he has the pick of some of the best sides in Europe this summer. It seems odd that City are even willing to let him go but, wherever he ends up, expect him to have a serious impact on his new team.