Arsenal hero tells Emery to spend £45m budget on Fraser & Dunk

The Gunners are reported to have a limited transfer kitty to work with, but Perry Groves believes value could be found in a Premier League market

have been urged to look at Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser and duo Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy as they prepare to spend a reported £45 million ($57m) budget.

It has been suggested that Unai Emery will once again have his hands tied in the summer transfer market.

Rather than spend big on the back of a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and Europa League final defeat, the Gunners are expected to favour a frugal approach to recruitment once more.

Movement is expected in north London, but Emery may have to generate funds by offloading players in order to bring in others.

That will not be the easiest of tasks, but Arsenal cult hero Perry Groves believes there could be value to be found in a domestic market.

He told talkSPORT on what the Gunners need to get on board: “From the game midweek [a 4-1 defeat to ], the thing that was really worrying was the lack of character and the lack of heart.

“We’re going to see a [ ] final that, whatever you say about the two teams, these two teams [ and ], and it pains me to say it because it’s obviously Spurs, both these two teams have character and have heart.

“You’ve seen the way they’ve come back in the semi-finals.

“So the remit now for Unai Emery, he’s got to go and find players.

“I’m not bothered about world-class players with world-class ability, because Arsenal can’t afford them, that ship has sailed.

“Now he’s got to buy the character, and the heart is the main thing.

“A bit like when George Graham came to us in 1986, he had to get rid of some high-earning players and put a heart and a soul back in.

“So the £45 million, you’re now looking at the likes of Ryan Fraser at Bournemouth. He can play wide and he’s got good ability, he’s got heart and character.

“The two centre-halves at Brighton, Lewis Dunk and Duffy, they’re better than what Arsenal have and they have fight and they have heart.

“You’ve got to get that sort of player, that sort of character. More heart, more character.”

Arsenal have already been linked with a move for Bournemouth midfielder Fraser, with the international approaching the final year of his contract with the Cherries.

He has welcomed talk of a switch to Emirates Stadium and could see a formal approach made over the summer.