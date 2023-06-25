Arsenal set Folarin Balogun price tag as Crystal Palace emerge as surprise transfer suitors for USMNT star

Arsenal reportedly want to receive a £35m (€40.7m/$44.4m) fee for Folarin Balogun if they are to sell him amid interest from Crystal Palace.

Balogun in demand

Spent last season on loan at Reims

Could leave the Gunners this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun enjoyed a stunning season on loan at Reims in 2022-23, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1. He is set to return to Arsenal this summer, but is generating transfer interest from RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Inter. Arsenal have placed a price tag of £35m on the striker, per The Sun, as he has also been impressing for the United States men's national team after choosing to represent the U.S. instead of England. The report states that Crystal Palace have also emerged as suitors for Balogun, who is still contracted to the Gunners until 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has won two caps for the USMNT to date, while also scoring in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada, which his side won 2-0. Balogun has ruled out the prospect of going on loan again, having also left Arsenal on a short-term spell to Middlesbrough in 2022.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if Arsenal will receive the bids they require to let Balogun leave the club, but former midfielder Aaron Ramsey has warned the Gunners that the 21-year-old has the quality to be a member of the first-team squad in the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun may well be involved in Arsenal's pre-season fixtures, with the Gunners kicking their preparations off against Nurnberg on July 13.