Arsenal focus on Zaha & Tierney with Ceballos & Saliba announcements imminent

The Gunners are set to announce the signings of the Real Madrid star and Saint-Etienne defender as Unai Emery looks to add as many as four new faces

are continuing their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney as they prepare to announce the signings of Dani Ceballos and William Saliba.

So far only teenage Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has arrived through the door in north London this summer, with the 18-year-old joining from Ituano in a £6 million ($8m) deal.

But he will soon be followed by Ceballos and Saliba, who both travelled to London on Wednesday to put the finishing touches on their moves to the Emirates.

Ceballos will spend the season on loan from Real Madrid, with Arsenal paying a loan fee and covering his £3m wages during his year-long stay.

Like Saliba, Ceballos had his medical on Wednesday and was shown around the club’s London Colney training base.

Despite the ACL injury suffered by team-mate Marco Asensio in Madrid's penalty shoot-out win over the Gunners, it is understood that will not affect negotiations over Ceballos and the deal should still go through.

His arrival will be a welcome boost for Unai Emery, even though there is not a guaranteed option to buy at the end of the loan.

Emery was very keen to land the midfielder - something he told Ceballos directly during the negotiations as he spelt out how he plans to use him going forward.

Saliba, meanwhile, has been handed a five-year contract after a £27m ($34m) deal was agreed with , despite strong rival interest from Tottenham.

He will spend the coming season back on loan with Saint-Etienne before joining up with the Gunners on a permanent basis next summer.

With the moves for Ceballos and Saliba now complete, Arsenal will turn their attentions to trying to get their long-running attempts to land Tierney and Zaha over the line.

Despite some reports suggesting Arsenal had ended talks with over Tierney following the rejection of their second offer, that is not the case.

Discussions are difficult but ongoing, although a third bid has yet to be submitted.

Celtic are sticking firm to their £25m ($31m) valuation of the left-back and want the majority of that money guaranteed up front, something Arsenal have been reluctant to agree to.

The last offer did total up to £25m, but contained numerous bonuses and add-ons and was rejected out of hand by the Scottish champions.

Alternatives are being considered to Tierney, but the Gunners have not yet given up hope of structuring a deal that is suitable to all parties.

Meanwhile, a fresh bid is expected soon for Zaha, who has his heart set on a move to the Emirates.

continue to demand £80m ($100m) for their star man - a figure Arsenal can’t afford - but the Gunners are expected to test the water again with an offer that is beyond the £40m ($50m) bid they placed earlier in the summer.

Emery is also open to offering some players in return to sweeten the deal, but so far Palace have not shown a willingness to consider any sort of swap - despite holding a long-standing interest in Carl Jenkinson.

Arsenal are well aware that they need a winger before the window closes and they have been offered Gremio star Soares.

The international and his representatives are close to Arsenal’s technical director Edu and there have been several reports in South America suggesting a transfer is close.

But whilst he has been discussed and the club are aware of his potential availability, sources at Arsenal continue to insist that their priorities lie elsewhere and that the reports in Brazil are not correct.