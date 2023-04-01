Arsenal fans unveil new Mikel Arteta 'VAMOS' banner as they show their love for incredible 2022-23 season

Arsenal fans unveiled a new banner showing their love for Mikel Arteta's face before their match against Leeds on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta has transformed Arsenal's fortunes this season, leading them to the top of the Premier League where they entered their game against Leeds ahead of Manchester City by five points. Before the Gunners clash against Leeds, the Emirates faithful unveiled a banner showing their support for their Spanish boss. A picture of Arteta celebrating is accompanied by text reading "Vamos."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta didn't enjoy the smoothest of starts to life in north London, and despite winning the FA Cup in his first season, many had reservations about Pep Guardiola's ex-assistant. He has since proved many doubters wrong, with Arsenal in with a great chance of winning the Premier League title this season, alongside a return to the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are next in Premier League action when they Liverpool at Anfield, a venue they haven't won at since 2012.